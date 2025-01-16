K9 shot after sniffing out alleged cop killer in dumpster expected to survive

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 16, 2025

Rocky, a U.S. Marshal’s Office K9 who found the accused killer of a law enforcement officer hiding in a dumpster, was in stable condition after suffering two gunshot wounds during the incident, officials said.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed Brazoria County, Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus “Jesse” Vargas, who was serving a warrant in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

“He was a hero in my eyes. He was a winner, right? He gave 17 years of his life, days, evenings, nights, as a patrol officer. A lot of people… don’t lose sight of how hard that is to make it in this career for 17 years,” Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz said of Vargas. “Father of three, and the family is devastated. Bo Stallman is the sheriff in Brazoria County. He’s a wonderful sheriff, and they’re mourning, so please keep the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers.”

Vargas was in Houston just before noon, attempting to serve a warrant as part of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a collaborative team whose mission is to arrest dangerous fugitives.

The suspect, Robert Lee Davis, aka Sean Christopher Davis, was killed hours later after Rocky found him hiding in a dumpster, local reports say. The dog, a year-and-a-half old Belgian Malinois, was shot two times in the neck. After the suspect opened fire on the dog, police returned fire, killing him.

Rocky was rushed to a helicopter and transported to a veterinarian clinic, where he remained in stable condition.

“The amazing aspect here people need to understand, the K9 saved lives,” T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of Texas, said during a press conference late Wednesday.

“They are part of our existence as a police department, as law enforcement in general, whether it be bombs, drugs, saving lives,” Diaz said. “Those dogs are amazing. They are a part of us.”

This is the moment when Rocky was being loaded onto the DPS chopper. Rocky is a U.S. Marshall K9 who was shot after he sniffed a suspect in dumpster. He was expected to survive. And is being called a hero. Story tonight on @KHOU at 10. https://t.co/LWI7U7KyaW pic.twitter.com/SuoPPawmBz — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) January 16, 2025

