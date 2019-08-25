Justice Ginsburg was treated at hospital funded by David Koch

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2019

Liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent three weeks of radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York after a cancerous tumor was discovered on her pancreas.

Libertarian billionaire David Koch, who passed away on Aug. 23 after a long battle with prostate cancer, donated $150 million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Ginsburg “tolerated treatment well,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. “She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”

The hospital named a cancer center in Koch’s name “after getting its largest donation ever,” the New York Post noted.

The irony, of course, was lost on many on the Left who gleefully rushed to spit on Koch’s grave.

HBO host Bill Maher said he was “glad” Koch was dead and hoped “the end was painful.”

“And now some funeral news to report,” Maher said. “Yesterday David Koch, of the zillionaire Koch brothers, died of prostate cancer. I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer. He was 79, but his family says they wish it could be longer, but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire.”

Maher continued as the audience laughed: “Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned, and mourners are being asked in lieu of flowers to just leave their car engine running. As for his remains, he has asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs.”

Maher added: “He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so f*ck him. The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.”

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld called the applause for Maher’s rant “evidence of a needy phony and a gleeful mob uniting.”

“Koch was a generous libertarian, whose millions went to fight disease,” Gutfeld tweeted. “He did more for the world in a day than Maher will do in his lifetime.”

Shadowproof managing editor Kevin Gosztola tweeted of David Koch’s death that the Koch family should “drop his body out of luxury jet into blazing Amazon rainforest in Brazil.”

Author Sandra Newman tweeted: ”Today Charles Koch is learning how overjoyed the world will be when he dies.”

And, to no one’s surprise, Bette Midler joined the happy dance on Koch’s grave.

Midler was responding to Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James, who had praised Koch as a “great philanthropist and friend of liberty.”

“With all due respect, Ms. James, f–k you,” Midler tweeted. “‘A friend of liberty’ Yes, his own and his family’s. The rest of us can drink leaded water and burn in the climate change he produced.”

Midler also apologized for initially tweeting that Charles Koch had died, noting that she didn’t want to give “false hope.”

“Guess it was just wistful thinking,” Midler added in another tweet. “As we watch the Amazon Rainforest burning, all the #GlobalWarming culprits are foremost in one’s mind.”

Did Midler mean the same climate change “culprits” who continue to fly from party to party in lavish private jets or sail the globe on mega yacht bling boats? Probably not.

Meanwhile, attendees at a campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 24 also cheered Koch’s death.

The Washington Exmainer noted that an audience member was given the microphone to ask Sanders a question and began with, “Yesterday, oligarch David Koch passed away,” which prompted applause from the audience.

“And we’re going to be dealing with his pollution and the radicalization of his politics. He’s made a killing off of the misery of other people, and I want to talk about retroactive justice,” he continued. “How would you follow up for the victims of folks who are coming down in the future generations?”

“I don’t applaud, you know, the death of somebody. We needn’t do that,” Sanders said. “I think what we can say is that the Koch brothers and other billionaires, because of this disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision, have been able to spend hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to represent the wealthy and the powerful, and the fossil fuel industry, which is where the Koch brothers made a lot of their money.”

Koch also donated $150 million to one cancer center. The one which treated Justice Ginsburg.

“So wait. First David Koch donated $150 million to this cancer center, after which Justice Ginsburg received treatment there?” Michael van der Galien wrote in an op-ed for PJ Media on Aug. 25. “The first, who was positively hated by the Left (with TV show hosts saying they hoped his end was painful), basically funded the treatment of the second, who is absolutely loved and adored by those same leftists? If this isn’t a perfect illustration of the difference between those on the right and those on the left of the political spectrum I don’t know what is.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments