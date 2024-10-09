‘Just endless word salad bilge’: Harris media blitz backfires

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Having apparently concluded the Joe Biden strategy of hiding in the basement was the wrong path, the Kamala Harris campaign set up a series of interviews with friendly media and entertainment personalities.

The Harris media blitz has become what some are saying is the best campaign ad the Trump campaign could have hoped for.

“Part of the reason I want Kamala Harris to do some interviews is because every time she opens her mouth, I think Donald Trump and I gain about 100,000 votes,” GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance said.

TV host Piers Morgan noted: “The more interviews Kamala Harris does, the weaker a presidential candidate she seems. Just endless word salad bilge. Democrats must be kicking themselves they didn’t have a proper contest to replace Biden.”

Harris appeared on “60 Minutes” for an interview Monday evening that Donald Trump said was a clear win for Republicans.

“The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen,” Trump posted on social media. “She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate would be so completely inept. This is good news because November 5th is the Most Important Day in the History of our Country, and we cannot bear four more years of Incompetence.”

Trump’s campaign subsequently shared excerpts from the interview in which the interviewer, Bill Whitaker, pressed Harris on her immigration policy, the prospect of war with China, and her changing policy positions.

Asked if “Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening” to the administration, Harris said: “Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel, that were very much prompted by, or a result of, uh, many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.” The comment was later edited out by CBS (see below).

“If China attacks Taiwan, will you use military force?” Whitaker asked. Harris declined to directly answer, saying “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, but we need to make sure that we maintain a One China Policy” but insisted that meant “supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself” and maintaining “direct lines of communication with China.”

“The reason most voters don’t know you is that you have changed your position on so many things,” Whitaker said, before listing fracking, Medicare-for-all, and loose immigration policies.

“We are a diverse people, geographically, regionally, in terms of where we are in our backgrounds,” Harris retorted. “And what the American people do want is we have leaders who can build consensus.”

Whitaker also pressed Harris on why the administration waited until 2024 to crack down on the influx of asylum seekers at the border. Harris began the exchange by blaming Trump for stopping the passage of an immigration bill, though Whitaker pressed her on the “historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years” of the administration.

“Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?” Whitaker asked.

“It’s a longstanding problem and solutions are at hand and from day one literally we have been offering solutions,” she said. A dissatisfied Whitaker clarified that “what I was asking was was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?”

“The policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem,” Harris added. While Whitaker attempted to press her on whether the administration should have acted earlier, she did not address his query.

In the friendliest of friendly confines, with the leftist ladies of The View, Harris was asked “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she replied.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson quipped: “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.”

In an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, one particular exchange went viral during which Harris and host Alex Cooper discussed abortion and attempted to think of a law regulating men’s bodies, without success.

“I want to take a moment and can we try to think of any law that gives the government the power to make a decision about a man’s body?” Cooper asked, to which Harris replied “no,” repeatedly.

The clip went viral as critics pointed out that neither party were able to think of the military draft. Neither did either person think to mention Covid vaccine mandates, which the Biden-Harris administration imposed on men and women during the pandemic.

The Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway summed up the Harris media blitz:

Genuinely loving this Kamala media blitz and hope it never ends. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 8, 2024

And here’s how CBS “fixed” the Harris word salad:

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

