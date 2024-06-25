Julian Assange released; Flashback: his take on U.S. Democrat media; Seth Rich mystery still unsolved

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday was released from a British prison and flew to a remote Pacific island to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, according to court documents.

A letter from Justice Department official Matthew McKenzie said Assange would appear in court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S.-controlled territory north of Guam, at 9 a.m. local time Wednesday (7 p.m. ET Tuesday) to plead guilty.

WikiLeaks released the following statement:

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

“This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised. We will provide more information as soon as possible.

“After more than five years in a 2×3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars.

“WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people’s right to know.

“As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom.”

Unreported are outstanding questions whether Assange’s release will also help to answer questions regarding the July 10, 2016 murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Assange had long insisted that Russia was not the source of the leaked emails, as Democrats and their media allies had contended.

Assange in the summer of 2016 told a U.S. congressman that the DNC hack was an “inside job,” and purported to have “physical proof” that Russians did not give materials to Assange.

The following is from the conclusion of Marco Polo group’s “Report on the Biden Laptop“:

CONCLUSION

The Biden Laptop suppression operation by the corporate press, social media oligopoly, and officials associated with the intelligence community was only possible because of the now-verified hoax [1804] that Russians hacked the DNC in 2016. The political dividends that the lie paid out were quite considerable: numerous congressional and DOJ investigations commenced.

[1804: “CrowdStrike, the private cyber-security firm that first accused Russia of hacking Democratic Party emails and served as a critical source for U.S. intelligence officials in the years-long Trump-Russia probe, acknowledged to Congress more than two years ago [PUBLICATION DATE 2022] that it had no concrete evidence that Russian hackers stole emails from the Democratic National Committee’s server.” See Aaron Mate, “Hidden Over 2 Years: [] Cyber-Firm’s Sworn Testimony it had No Proof of Russian Hack of DNC,” RealClear Investigations, May 2020.]

