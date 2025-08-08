Judgement Days at the DOJ as top officials fired; Who is Brian Netter?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2025 Real World News



It takes more than a few spoonfuls of Drano to clean out the Swamp.

FBI Director Kash Patel has issued pink slips to at least three top officials at the bureau, including the former acting director and an agent involved in the J6 investigations, Fox News reported on Thursday, adding that several more firings could be in the works.

Former FBI acting director, Brian Driscoll, is among those being forced out, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News. Also being booted from the bureau are Walter Giardina, a special agent who played a role in the investigation of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro; and Steven Jensen, the acting director in charge of the Washington Field Office.

Driscoll served as acting director of the FBI prior to the confirmation of Patel. Jensen played a key role in the J6 investigations.

Fox News cited an individual with knowledge of the removals describing them as “retribution.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents Association (FBIAA), a voluntary professional association that represents more than 14,000 active and retired FBI special agents, told Fox News in a statement on Thursday that they are “deeply concerned” about the reported oustings, and said they are “actively reviewing all legal options” to defend FBI agents that were summarily fired from the bureau without cause or process.

Meanwhile, the Biden Department of Justice official who approved lucrative payouts to disgraced FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page has been identified as anti-Trump activist Brian Netter, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported.

Strzok and his mistress Page sued the Justice Department over the release of messages detailing their role in pushing the Russia collusion hoax. The Biden administration rewarded the duo with lucrative payouts. Strozk received $1.2 million in taxpayer funds while Page received an $800,000 settlement.

“[W]e have identified Brian Netter, Deputy Assistant Attorney General as the individual that approved the settlement agreements,” a DOJ official told the Center to Advance Security in America, which had filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2024, when the payouts were publicly announced. Netter was the deputy assistant attorney general for the Federal Programs Branch during the Biden era.

“The American people are rightly concerned about the Biden Administration’s targeting of conservatives while their political allies were given special treatment,” said James Fitzpatrick, director of the Center to Advance Security in America. “These settlements are a prime example of the outrageous abuse of power endured by the American people under Joe Biden.”

Netter left the DOJ to help lead the “legal resistance” to President Donald Trump and other duly-elected Republicans, Hemingway reported.

“Netter currently serves as the legal director at Democracy Forward, a Democrat Party-affiliated group launched in 2017 to fight President Trump with lawfare,” Hemingway wrote. “The group brags that it took Trump to court more than 100 times in his first term in office. It has continued its use of the courts to win political battles into his second term in office.”

Hemingway also noted that Marc Elias, “the attorney known for his work damaging the integrity of both the 2016 and 2020 elections, chairs the board of Democracy Forward. Elias, as the Clinton campaign general counsel, signed the checks for her campaign’s Russia collusion hoax. To hide the Russia collusion hoax’s origins, the funding was fraudulently run through Elias’s law firm as ‘legal services.’ Clinton was fined only $113,000 for the false claims she made to hide her role. Elias also ran Democrats’ legal effort to destabilize the 2020 elections with the sudden expansion of unsupervised mail-in balloting operations staffed by Democrat-run nonprofit groups.”

