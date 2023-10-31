Judge stops Biden operatives from cutting razor wire at border; They clear it with bulldozers instead

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2023

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked Team Biden border operatives from cutting razor wire installed by the state of Texas on its border with Mexico.

Instead of cutting the wire, video posted to social media on Tuesday by the Border Hawk news outlet showed border agents using a bulldozer to lift up the razor wire and allow a group of illegals to cross the border.

WorldTribune.com reported on Friday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for its practice of cutting razor wire to allow illegals to cross into Texas.

In her ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Alia Moses wrote: “The Court grants the motion for a temporary restraining order until the parties have an opportunity to present evidence at a preliminary injunction hearing before the Court.” The judge did allow an exception that permits federal agents to cut the wire in the case of a medical emergency.

The order will last until Nov. 13, barring any extension, and the parties will have a hearing on the case on Nov. 7.

Paxton argued in the lawsuit that Texas has “the sovereign right to construct border barriers to prevent the entry of illegal aliens.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CBS News that it would not comment on the specifics of the case but said the department would comply with the judge’s ruling.

A DHS spokesman added that Border Patrol agents “have a responsibility under federal law to take those who have crossed onto U.S. soil without authorization into custody for processing, as well as to act when there are conditions that put our workforce or migrants at risk.”

In its report on Tuesday, Border Hawk noted that the feds showed up with a bulldozer to lift the razor wire just as a group of more than 300 illegal aliens had arrived in the area of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

“This huge caravan of around 300 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass thanks to Border Patrol lifting the barbed wire. Hundreds of migrants crossed in a few minutes,” Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González reported. “Somehow, these large groups of migrants are informed about the place and time when the forklifts raise the barbed wire to cross in groups.”

More than 6,000 illegal aliens are attempting to cross Joe Biden’s open borders on a daily basis, reports say.

EXCLUSIVE: Another Surge of Train Migrants Arriving at Border Near Eagle Pass, TX Following last month’s historic invasion of Eagle Pass, Texas, the number of migrants arriving by train is climbing again in Piedras Negras, Mexico. More than 6,000 migrants are slamming Mexico’s… pic.twitter.com/fNLGO5WNMr — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) October 27, 2023

