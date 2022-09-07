Judge removes elected New Mexico county commissioner for his participation in January 6 protest

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2022

A judge in New Mexico on Tuesday removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as an Otero County commissioner for participating in the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

A lawsuit seeking Griffin’s removal alleged that he violated a clause in 14th Amendment of the Constitution by participating in an “insurrection” against the U.S. government.

Griffin had been convicted of trespassing earlier this year. In June, a D.C. federal judge sentenced him to 14 days in jail with time served and one year of supervised release.

Griffin is also barred from holding any state or federal elected position in the future, state Judge Francis Mathew ruled.

“I’m shocked. Just shocked,” Griffin said. “I really did not feel like the state was going to move on me in such a way. I don’t know where I go from here.”

It is reportedly the first time an elected official has been removed from office for their participation in the Jan. 6 protest.

Griffin was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 after being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority relating to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In August of 2021, Griffin described his arrest and imprisonment in a video posted to Rumble.

