S A T I R E

As the criminal trial involving former President Donald Trump winds to a close, the presiding judge instructed jurors that they don’t have to believe Trump is guilty to convict him.

The reminder from Judge Juan Merchan was issued to the jury as closing arguments began, with the judge clarifying that Trump doesn’t necessarily have to be guilty of a crime in order for the jury to find Trump guilty of a crime.

“Don’t get hung up on whether or not he’s ‘guilty’ of anything,” Judge Merchan instructed jurors. …. “Remember, believing Trump is guilty is not important. Declaring him guilty — that’s what you’re all here for.”

As the trial neared its end, media, politicians, celebrities, and the general public all eagerly awaited the outcome.

“Judge Merchan has run a very strict courtroom,” said one legal analyst. “Not allowing any type of shenanigans, reasoned arguments, or clear evidence to be presented during the trial was a bold choice, and now he’s making sure the jurors are aware that believing Trump to be guilty has no bearing on convicting him of the charges. An impressive stance from a judge to say the least.”

