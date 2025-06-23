Judge frees ‘Maryland Dad’ and alleged human trafficker Abrego Garcia pending trial

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2025 Real World News



A federal judge on Sunday ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien and alleged MS-13 gang member who Democrats continue to insist is a mild-mannered “Maryland Dad” who was wrongly deported by the Trump Administration.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes ruled that the Department of Justice has not proven that Abrego Garcia is a flight risk or that he poses a danger to the community. His wife twice went to police with allegations of domestic abuse.

Attorney General Pam Bondi noted: “On May 21, a grand jury in the Middle District of Tennessee returned a sealed indictment charging Abrego Garcia with alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit alien smuggling in violation of Title 8, USC, 1324.” He reportedly earned over $100,000 annually from this activity.

“The grand jury found that over the past 9 years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring. They found this was his full-time job, not a contractor. He was a smuggler of humans and children and women. He made over 100 trips the grand jury found smuggling people throughout our country,” Bondi added.

Holmes scheduled a hearing for Wednesday during which the conditions of Abrego Garcia’s release will be discussed—a move the Trump administration is already appealing.

“Overall, the Court cannot find from the evidence presented that Abrego’s release clearly and convincingly poses an irremediable danger to other persons or to the community,” Holmes wrote.

Holmes invoked Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) in her ruling, saying her order to release him is “little more than an academic exercise” because ICE has already promised to detain him should she release the suspected human trafficker back onto the streets.

Holmes went on to say that everyone is entitled to “a full and fair determination of whether he must remain in federal custody pending trial.”

