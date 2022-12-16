Judge blocks Biden from ending Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 16, 2022

A judge on Thursday blocked Joe Biden from ending the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy.

The decision by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas stays a Biden administration policy memo from October that attempted to terminate the policy “until the Court can resolve the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims.”

“Remain in Mexico,” formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocol, “allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to quickly return border crossers to Mexico while they await their asylum and immigration hearings in the United States — effectively eliminating the practice commonly known as ‘Catch and Release,’ ” as Breitbart News explained.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led the lawsuit against the Biden administration over its attempt to end the policy, hailed Kacsmaryk’s decision.

“I sued Biden nearly 2 yrs. ago to keep Remain-in-Mexico. The Admin played games all the way to SCOTUS, but tonight Texas & USA WINS,” Paxton tweeted. “I just secured an order from a federal court ordering Biden not to scrap the program. Biden’s open-border agenda won’t survive my legal attacks.”

The policy could become a top issue in the 2024 presidential election cycle, as the case may go back to the Supreme Court.

The case is Texas v. Biden, No. 2:21-cv-00067-Z in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

