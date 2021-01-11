Jovan Pulitzer: 300,000 mail-in ballots counted in Pa. not in USPS tracking system

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2021

Pattern recognition specialist Jovan Hutton Pulitzer said 300,000 mail-in ballots were counted in Pennsylvania which do not show up anywhere in the tracking system of the United States Postal System as being processed.

Pulitzer told Ground Truth host Sam Faddis that the 300,000 ballots seem to have appeared out of thin-air.

According to the Electoral College certification, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by slightly more than 80,000 votes.

