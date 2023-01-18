Journalists stun Pfizer CEO on streets of Davos; Elon Musk mocks global ‘boss’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2023

Thanks to compliant corporate media, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland without shame.

But alone on the streets he was ambushed by real journalists.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today. We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask. Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

Earlier, in a more relaxed setting, Bourla told the Wall Street Journal at the newspaper’s house in Davos that “three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is in some ways unprepared for the next global health crisis.

“What was the big lesson from Covid? It was that thank god, there was a thriving life-sciences industry that was predominantly fueled privately, but also supplemented by academia,” Bourla said. “That is what saved us.”

Far from being on the defensive, Pfizer is aggressively pursuing new drug rollouts with expansion in mind. “Yes, we are in the market to buy things,” he said. “We are looking to do a lot of deals.”

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk mocked the elite gathering from afar. “How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to boss of the world!?

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄 How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023