John Kerry in Davos solves climate crisis: ‘Public money’ . . . ‘in spades’ is needed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 17, 2023

In order for humankind to prevent a climate crisis from occurring, world governments must cough up tons of “public money,” Team Biden climate czar John Kerry said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Kerry opened his remarks by questioning how “allegedly wise adult humans” such as CEOs and senators could, as he put it, “ignore our science and want to ignore mathematics and want to ignore physics and somehow cannot bring themselves to do what we need to do.”

Kerry, a billionaire who married into the wealthy Heinz family and flies around the world on a private jet, insisted that the only way to prevent the Earth from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) will be huge investments from governments and the private sector.

“So how do we get there. Well, the lesson I’ve learned in the last years and I learned it as Secretary and I’ve learned it since, reinforced in spades is money, money, money, money, money, money, money, money, money. I’m sorry to say that, I mean yes technology, yes exciting new initiatives, yes organizing winning races politically … but we have to go further.”

“We don’t have time folks to be cobbling together bespoke deals here, there and everywhere. We have to do it on a massive basis and the key to that one is philanthropy. It’s not the only key, we need governments to put Federal public money into it,” Kerry urged.

The WEF is again facing charges of hypocrisy given that over a thousand private jets reportedly descended upon the Swiss village to attend the 2023 meeting.

It has been estimated that the emissions from the private jets at last year’s meeting was equivalent to running 350,000 average cars per week.

Welcome to the latest edition of ‘rules for thee, not for me’ brought to you by Klaus Swab and the moneyed class now flying into the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerlandhttps://t.co/SnC4gQqMvW — Simon Kent (@sunsimonkent) January 15, 2023

