John Kelly in spotlight; Did Kamala Harris invite 3rd assassination attempt against opponent?

By invoking the incendiary comments of a former Trump White House official, Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has “invited more assassination attempts on her political rival,” critics charged.

But the major media was on Oct. 23 spotlighting Gen. John Kelly. In his role as surrogate for the Kamala Harris campaign, told The New York Times that President Donald Trump had praised Adolf Hitler on several occasions and met his definition of “fascist.”

Nick Ayers, who was Vice President Mike Pence’s chief off staff, took to X to refute Kelly, saying: “I’ve avoided commenting on intra-staff leaks or rumors or even lies as it relates to my time at the White House, but General Kelly’s comments regarding President Trump are too egregious to ignore. I was with each of them more than most, and his commentary is *patently false.*”

Trump said in a post to Truth Social:

“Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time! The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told. Even though I shouldn’t be wasting my time with him, I always feel it’s necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH. John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!”

Soon after Kelly told his tale, Harris called a press conference a proclaimed: “Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.”

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted: “There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that Harris, in her desperation as her campaign heads down the toilet, has just invited more assassination attempts on her political rival.”

The Democrat candidate “has green-lighted future efforts to murder him, with her carefully scripted, deliberately delivered official message from the official vice presidential residence in Washington, DC, using an American flag as her backdrop, just to add an obscene flourish,” Devine added.

Devine continued: “After all, any decent, reasonable person would try to assassinate Adolf Hitler if they had the opportunity to travel back in time and save 6 million Jews from genocide, and prevent World War II with its 15 million military casualties and 38 million civilian deaths. That assassin would be hailed by history as a hero. This is exactly the glory that Harris is offering fellow unhinged sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Given the shockingly violent recent history of this election campaign, it is not hyperbole to say that Harris has incited violence against her political opponent.”

Kelly, a one-time Chief of Staff to Trump, also claimed that Trump did not want to be seen with veterans who had lost limbs and had called servicemen and women who were injured or died in battle “suckers.”

Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, is again pushing a similar story this week, claiming that Trump denigrated murdered U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillén. However, the family of Guillén, particularly her sister Marya, have reject the magazine’s claims.

“President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family [and] Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today,” Marya Guillén stated.

Ayers later appeared on Fox New’s “The Story” with Martha MacCallum and repeated his assertion that Kelly was lying.

Former Mike Pence Chief of Staff John Kelly is a liar. ‘This unequivocally did not happen. Full stop — This is only being espoused because John Kelly’s candidate is losing badly.’pic.twitter.com/Evx60mtKF6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing that the Department of Justice is blocking Florida from fully investigating the second assassination attempt on Trump.

According to the complaint, FBI and DOJ officials acted “almost immediately” to try halting the state’s investigation.

“In conversations with federal officials and in subsequent correspondence, these officials have stated that Florida may not conduct its own investigation, may not interview witnesses, and may only cooperate with the federal government’s investigation,” read the lawsuit.

Federal authorities indicted suspect Ryan Routh on five counts for allegedly pointing a gun through the bushes at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach in an apparent assassination attempt.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing state agencies to make sure the correct state charges are filed against Routh.

