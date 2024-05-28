Joe Biden pays weekend visit to key witness in upcoming Hunter trial

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Just days before his son’s trial on gun charges commences, Joe Biden figured he’d pop in for surprise visit to one of the key witnesses in the case.

Biden on Sunday visited Hallie Biden at her home in Delaware. Hallie Biden is the wife of the late Beau Biden. She also dated Hunter Biden at the time of his alleged gun crime.

The White House did not provide any details about the visit.

The trial begins on Friday.

Prosecutors say Hunter Biden, as a drug user, illegally possessed the weapon, which Hallie Biden disposed of in a public dumpster in 2018.

In court documents, Hallie Biden is described as “witness 3” and is identified as being “in a romantic relationship with the defendant in October 2018” and he “stayed at her home in the fall of 2018.”

In addition to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan will also testify.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

If convicted, the first son faces up to 25 years in prison.

