JK Rowling triggers the woke: ‘There are no trans kids’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2024 Real World News



There is no such thing as a transgender child and no child is “born in the wrong body,” Harry Potter creator JK Rowling said.

After being accused on social media of directing a “hateful focus” toward transgender kids, Rowling responded by saying that what she is accused of isn’t possible since there is no such thing as a trans kid in the first place.

“There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body,’ ” Rowling wrote. “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

Rowling went on to blame the woke mob on social media for convincing children that they are transgender.

When one X user said that parents are to blame for transgendering of kids, Rowling responded, saying, “Kids are watching TikTok videos of surgeons selling the idea that bodies can be modified like Lego. Schools affirm kids’ trans identities behind parents’ backs. A certain kids’ charity in the UK sent out breast binders to pubescent girls without parental consent.”

“Many parents are struggling to protect kids from a Zeitgeist telling them that anxieties about puberty, sexuality and growing up can be fixed by lifelong reliance on Big Pharma and by doctors who make Frankenstein look ethical,” she added.

Rowling also noted that noted transgender medical procedures causes “infertility, the loss of the ability to orgasm and a lifetime’s reliance on powerful hormones your body wasn’t designed to cope with.”

Rowling’s position appears to have been solidified by the British national health system, which recently announced a ban on puberty blockers and other transgender procedures for minors.

