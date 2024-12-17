Jeffrey Sachs tells Tucker: Trump can repair damage Biden-Harris regime has done⁷

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2024 Real World News



In Tucker Carlson’s latest interview, Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist, public policy analyst and professor at Columbia University, describes how President-elect Donald Trump can repair the damage of the Biden-Harris administration, which Sachs says has been the most destructive in American history.

(0:00) The Regime Change in Syria

(8:48) What Is Greater Israel?

(21:45) Were Americans Involved in the Overthrowing of Assad?

(34:26) War With… pic.twitter.com/STxrm5haXD

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 16, 2024