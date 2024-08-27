Jaws of Life tool stolen from Oakland firefighters during rescue call

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 27, 2024

A Jaws of Life tool was stolen from firefighters during a rescue call in Democrat-run Oakland, California on Aug. 23.

Police investigating the theft say it occurred after firefighters used it at the scene of a call in the 1600 block of West Street, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A law enforcement spokesperson said not long after the firefighters used it they realized it had been stolen.

The Jaws of Life is used after crashes to rescue individuals trapped inside vehicles.

The Times report noted that “Jaws of Life tools can be operated by a single individual and generally weigh around 50 pounds.”

Oakland has been besieged by rampant crime and residents say the Democrats who run the city are doing nothing to stop it.

In one instance in May, an elderly man’s antique corvette was stolen in broad daylight after a car show, Breitbart News reported.

The victim said, “There are no consequences in this city. People can steal and rob.”

Also in May, city officials removed traffic lights from an intersection and replaced them with stop signs because thieves kept stealing copper wiring and city infrastructure, per Breitbart News.

“It’s just telling us that the city is giving up on us. The city did try to fix the traffic light, at least a few times. But once they fixed it, normally within the week or so it will go out again,” Tam Le of Le’s Auto Body and Engine Repair shop explained.

In July, the owner of 76 Gas Station & Mini Market on Hegenberger Road saw his business hit by a mob that looted the store.

“This is the hardest thing you could ever go through…especially if you’ve been put in sweat and tears day in and day out,” owner Sam Mardaie stated.

