Jan. 6 videos, Part II: RINOs decry Tucker Carlson report, Schumer urged Murdoch to stop it

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2023

Recognizing that the narrative they spent two years constructing had crumbled before their very eyes in a matter of minutes, Democrats and never-Trump RINOs ran to their allies in Big Media to decry Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s March 6 reporting on never-before-seen video from Jan. 6, 2021 and to call on the head honcho of the cable network to stop Carlson from doing it again.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer whined on Tuesday: “Last night, millions of Americans tuned in to one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a primetime cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain.”

The New York Democrat then, on the Senate floor, called on Fox News to censor Carlson: “He is going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to. Fox News, Rupert Murdoch — tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies. I urge Fox News to order Carlson to cease propagating the Big Lie on his network and to level with their viewers about the truth — the truth behind the efforts to mislead the public. Conduct like theirs is just asking for another January 6 to happen.”

Carlson did go on to reveal more J6 video that further tore down the Democrat/RINO narrative, adding what believed was really happening: “What you’re seeing is hysteria, the overstatement, the crazed hyperbole, the red-in-the-face anger. What is that? Well, it’s not outrage, of course. It’s fear. It’s panic.”

Carlson said the videos he was granted access to by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were not retouched by Fox News. They were made public “after running every one by the Capitol Police to make certain that we didn’t imperil anybody, and we told you that last night, those videos touch a nerve because they’re a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months, and not just Chuck Schumer.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, was “joined by a cascade of other Republicans — Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Mitt Romney from Utah — all sharing the same outrage, and from this, we learn two things,” Carlson said.

“One: You’re getting close to what they really care about, and you have to ask yourself why? Why is it so important that they would degrade themselves by telling such obvious lies and calling for censorship? Why? What are they trying to protect? That might be worth exploring, and we plan to.

“And the second thing that we learn from this is that they’re on the same side. The Senate majority leader joins the Senate minority leader — Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney. They’re all on the same side.

“So, it’s actually not about left and right. It’s not about Republican and Democrat. Here you have people with shared interests, the open borders people, the people like Mitch McConnell, who are living in splendor on Chinese money, the people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else, and that would include almost all news organizations in this country as well.”

Carlson said to his viewers that it “might be kind of interesting to keep a list, because one thing we learned today is that they’re all in agreement with each other. They kind of outed themselves. They sort of showed their membership cards in whatever club this is to the public, so keep a list. If you want to know who’s actually aligned, despite the illusion of partisanship, we found out today.”

Tuesday’s broadcast included Carlson’s interview with Tarik Johnson, a 22-year veteran on the Capitol Hill force who was tasked with securing the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Johnson was ignored by the Jan. 6 Select Committee despite the pivotal role he had.

“My voice is one of the first ones you hear on the audio transmission, so I did expect to get an interview sometime, but it didn’t happen.” Johnson said. “I guess the focus was on Donald Trump.”

Despite pleas for help on Jan. 6, Johnson said he did not hear anything, not even from Capitol Police chief assistant Yogananda Pittman, who allegedly kept vital information about the protests from him. The federal intel and law enforcement agencies knew about the warnings of a massive disturbance at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Carlson said, but the frontline officers on duty that day did not know.

“We should have been better prepared that day, and we could have been better prepared that day if the information was disseminated like it was supposed to be,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s career came to an abrupt end after he was spotted outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 wearing a Make America Great Again hat, which received national attention.

Johnson, a Biden voter, said a Trump supporter placed the MAGA hat on his head. He decided to keep wearing it for self-preservation as he navigated the pro-Trump crowd outside. Johnson was put on an indefinite suspension for doing so and later resigned and lost his pension.

“I couldn’t say what would have happened walking through that crowd without it,” Johnson said.

Pittman went on to be elevated by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be acting chief of Capitol Police. She later took a post as head of security at the University of California Berkeley, right outside of Pelosi’s congressional district.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly, author of “January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right” joined Carlson on Tuesday night for an update on the hundreds of Americans who remain in prison or are still being held for trial for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

