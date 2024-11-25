Jack Smith’s federal cases against Trump dismissed; Cost to taxpayers is $50 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 25, 2024

Biden-Harris Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith said on Monday he will move to drop both federal prosecutions of President-elect Donald Trump.

Smith and his team at DOJ reportedly plan to resign before Trump takes office. The cost to taxpayers of the prosecutions which went nowhere is $50 million, $18 million more than Robert Mueller’s Russiagate investigation.

In a filing with U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday, Smith states: “It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting President.”

In a signed order also on Monday, Judge Chutkan granted Smith’s request to dismiss the federal election fraud case against President-elect Donald Trump, ending the criminal prosecution that accused Trump of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country.”

(See Trump’s Truth Social response below.)

Smith, who has overseen much of the Biden-Harris regime’s lawfare against Trump, adds:

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind. The Government has conferred with defense counsel, who does not object to this motion.”

A second filing is expected in Florida to end the appellate proceedings following Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the documents case that arose after the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Some observers say Smith may leave the United States and move back to the Hague in the Netherlands, where he was residing prior to the Biden-Harris government’s drafting of him as a lawfare tactic against Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Investigations into the weaponization of the DOJ against Trump are expected to begin in January.

