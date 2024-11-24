It’s left to Rogan and Moore to slam Biden for pushing U.S. into World War III ‘on his way out’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2024 Real World News



Amid the silence of the powerful U.S. foreign policy community and corporate media, podcaster Joe Rogan and filmmaker Michael Moore called out Joe Biden for what they deemed an outrage — his apparent intent to push the United States into a potentially catastrophic World War III on his way out of the White House.

In less than two weeks after the consequential Nov. 5 presidential election, Biden agreed to allow Ukraine to use U.S. missiles to strike inside of Russia and also gave the Pentagon the green light to ship non-persistent antipersonnel land mines (APLs) to Ukraine — a policy Biden himself once called “reckless.”

Rogan said on Friday: “How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out? There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

In a “Dear Joe” letter to the lame duck occupying the White House for two more months, Moore fumed that Biden is going out in a “blaze of horror.”

Moore had laid out an agenda for Biden’s final days in office and then lamented “you have done none of them.” Worse than blowing off his suggestions, the filmmaker insisted in the letter: “You on the other hand seem to be trying to cement your legacy as a war monger — doubling down on some of your worst mistakes and worst impulses.”

Moore wrote: “Instead of using your precious little time left to do something to HELP THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, your first action after Trump won was to fast track the delivery of over $6 Billion in weapons to Ukraine. Then, you called up Zelensky and gave him the green light to start firing long range ballistic missiles into a country with a massive amount of nuclear weapons, Russia. Then, as if that weren’t enough carnage for one week, you authorized the use of antipersonnel land mines in Russia.

“LAND MINES, Joe? Seriously? THIS is your legacy? This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror? Like, if Joe’s gotta go, we all gotta go with him… right into World War III?”

Moore added: “Vietnam was 50 years ago, Joe. And kids today in southeast Asia are still getting their arms blown off by our landmines. That’s your legacy, Joe. This is what you’re doing.”

A Biden-Harris administration official told the New York Post the land mines the U.S. is sending to Ukraine differ from the ones Russia is using because they become “inert after a pre-set period of time (anywhere from 4 hours to 2 weeks)” and will not detonate when their battery power runs out, theoretically making them less of a long-term danger to civilians.

“APLs, which can be rapidly deployed, are designed to blunt the advances of ground forces, and, as such, will significantly support Ukraine’s defense against Russian advances in its sovereign territory, particularly in the east, especially when used in concert with the other munitions that the United States provides Ukraine,” the official said.

In 2020, Biden criticized then-President Donald Trump for backing the strategic use of land mines to counter U.S. adversaries, such as Russia and China.

“The Trump administration’s reversal of years of considered decisions by Democratic and Republican presidents to curtail the use of land mines is another reckless act,” Biden said on the 2020 campaign trail. “It will put more civilians at risk of being injured by unexploded mines, and is unnecessary from a military perspective.”

Rogan also blamed the escalation on Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky as he rejected Zelensky’s claims that Russia was acting out of desperation over its slowed invasion and loss of thousands of troops.

“Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F–k you, man,” Rogan told the Ukrainian president. “F–k you, people. You people are about to start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president,” Rogan added, referencing the 82-year-old Biden.

