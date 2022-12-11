‘It’s coming bigtime’: Musk to release Twitter Files on Fauci, Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2022

Hours after the fourth installation of the Twitter Files were released on Saturday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the next topic in the files series would be Anthony Fauci and Covid.

Asked when the Twitter files on Covid would be released, Musk responded: “Oh it is coming bigtime …”

Set to step down after five decades in public health and as the federal government’s most highly compensated employee, Fauci is facing further investigations by Republican leadership over his connection to the origin of the Covid pandemic via his agency’s funding of gain-of-function research.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

