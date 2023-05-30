Israeli study: Zero young, healthy people died of Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2023

Not one healthy young individual in Israel has died from the Covid virus, according to data from the Jewish State’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Zero deceased of 18–49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” the MOH said in response to a formal request from an attorney.

The data was obtained via a freedom of information request filed by attorney Ori Xabi, who has been filing several such requests as he seeks to obtain information from the MOH regarding the pandemic and the health ministry’s response.

Xabi asked to know the average age of people who died of Covid, segmented by vaccination status at the time of death; how many Covid patients with no underlying morbidities under the age of 50 died; and the annual number of cardiac arrest cases between 2018 to 2022.

According to the MOH response, the average age of vaccinated Covid patients who died was 80.2 years. The average for the unvaccinated was 77.4 years.

When it came to individuals under age 50 with no morbidities, the answer was zero.

“Zero is a very, very clear number, and cannot be subject to interpretation,” Yoav Yehezkelli, a specialist in internal medicine and medical management, and former lecturer in the Department of Emergency and Disaster Management at Tel Aviv University in Israel, told The Epoch Times. “Why were all the extreme measures of school closures, vaccination of children, and lockdowns needed?”

The response from the MOH is meaningful, said Yehezkelli as “it finally reveals the truth.”

Other studies, including one led by Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis, show that Covid mortality, even with the original variant, was largely age-dependent.

“It was definitely a disease that actually only endangered the elderly,” Yehezkelli said.

Over the age of 60, mortality doubled every 5 years while under that age mortality was negligible, and “now we really see that it was zero under the age of 50, at least.”

The newly released data shows that “what we were told for 3 years was not true,” Yehezkelli said.

The MOH had long emphasized cases of pregnant women being hospitalized in critical condition and young healthy people who died because of Covid. It was not the true situation, he said: “They created a false presentation of a very severe epidemic that affects the entire population and therefore the entire population should also be vaccinated, regardless of age.”

Considering the MOH’s data on people under the age of 50, it means that no pregnant women actually died of Covid, Yehezkelli said.

The justification given for vaccinating pregnant women, young people, and children was that they too are affected by Covid.

It was known back then that this was not the case “and we now see it clearly,” Yehezkelli said, asserting that the MOH has “lost the public’s trust” by making a “false presentation” of the dangers of the Covid virus.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish