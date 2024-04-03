Israel-Hizbullah escalation alarms Biden White House

FPI / April 3, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

While officials in the Biden Administration call for calm amid heightened violence between Israel and the Hizbullah terror organization, an Iranian opposition leader said the current situation presents as good a time as any for the U.S. to attack Hizbullah’s provider Iran.

Against UN and U.S. pressure to appease its enemies, Israel’s strategy continued to target Iran as the source of regional unrest.

On March 28, Hizbullah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel, saying it used the weapons against civilian targets for the first time in retaliation for Israeli air strikes the night before that killed nine people, including what the group said were several paramedics.

“Restoring calm along that border remains a top priority for President Biden and for the administration,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying the U.S. is closely monitoring developments. “We’ve also been very, very clear: We do not support a war in Lebanon.”

Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on March 28 that he has discussed with Israeli military leaders that the Jewish state does not need “to have a northern front that they have to deal with as they’re dealing with Gaza.”

Iranian Opposition Leader and former political prisoner Vahid Beheshti, meanwhile, told the Middle East Forum in Congress on March 28 that the United States should strike the Iranian regime now, before Iran acquires nuclear weapons.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

“The Iranian regime is weak, it’s a paper tiger,” said Beheshti.

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International