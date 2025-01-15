Israel-Hamas reach hostage deal, ceasefire ahead of Trump deadline

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2025 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump appears to have done more in a matter of days to reach an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal than the Biden-Harris regime did in over a year.

Trump was the first to announce that Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a deal to pause their fighting in the Gaza Strip and begin an exchange of some of the hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The two sides, which later confirmed the statement, will also move on to talks over a broader end to the fighting, reports say.

Both sides “have been galvanized by President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to office,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump had warned a week ago and on more than one occasion that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if the hostages aren’t released by the time he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, adding that it wouldn’t be good for Hamas or “frankly, for anyone.”

Trump announced in a post to Truth Social:

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

A “tense” weekend meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Witkoff led to a breakthrough in the hostage negotiations, with the top aide to Trump doing more to sway the premier in a single sit-down than outgoing Joe Biden did all year, two Arab officials told The Times of Israel on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Witkoff flew to Israel for a meeting with Netanyahu at the premier’s Jerusalem office. During the meeting, Witkoff urged Netanyahu to accept key compromises necessary for an agreement, the two Arab officials told The Times of Israel on condition of anonymity.

Under the first stage of the deal reached on Wednesday, the fighting in Gaza would be paused to allow for the release of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of 33 hostages being held in Gaza. The hostages to be released would include women, children, people with severe injuries and those above the age of 50, according to a draft seen by The Wall Street Journal. Hamas would also hand over dead bodies.

Israel said it believes the majority of the 33 hostages are still alive. There was no news on when the other approximately 70 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas would be released.

“The real test for the cease-fire could come after the first 16 days, when the parties will begin debating whether to extend the pause into a permanent end to the fighting over the second and third stages of the deal. These stages would also include the release of all the hostages and eventually a plan to rebuild Gaza,” according to the Journal report.

Hamas accepted verbal guarantees from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt and Turkey that Israel would continue negotiations for a permanent cease-fire after the expiration of the first phase of the deal, Arab mediators said.

The Israeli and Hamas teams were at the same location but not in the same room, the Arab officials said, adding that messages were being exchanged via the mediators. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza that is also holding some hostages, joined the talks on Wednesday, the officials added.

