Israel defense minister threatens Khamenei after missile strike on residential hospital

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2025 Real World News



Israel’s defense minister issued a direct threat to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday after an Iranian missile struck a hospital in Beersheba, Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been instructed and know “that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said, according to a translation from Hebrew into English.

In a post on X, Katz described Khamenei as “cowardly” and a “dictator” who, he said, is currently sitting “in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel.”

More than 70 people who were inside the Soroka Hospital were injured, Israeli officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Teheran.”

Israel on Thursday struck Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor and a site at the Natanz facility Israeli officials said was related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The Arak strik “targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development,” the IDF said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran has “within the next two weeks” to negotiate with the United States.

In remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said that he has not yet decided whether the United States could get involved in the conflict and issue a direct strike targeting Iran. He also said that Iran should have reached out to negotiate weeks ago.

“They want to negotiate. I ask: Why didn’t they negotiate two weeks ago? They could have done fine. It is very sad to watch this. I told them to negotiate, and last minute, they said no, and they got hit,” Trump said.

But he stressed that regarding a deal, “nothing is too late” when it comes to diplomacy with Iran.

“They even suggested they would come to the White House. That is courageous and not easy for them to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump directly countered media narratives on his thought process:

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the Wall Street Journal “has no idea what” his thoughts on Iran are, following an anonymously-sourced article from the publication claiming he authorized “attack plans” but was withholding a final order.

Support Free Press Foundation