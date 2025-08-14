Is the nation’s capital no longer a ‘Sanctuary City’?; Crime stats a crime

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2025 Real World News



Amid President Donald Trump’s “crime emergency” declaration, the Washington, D.C. police department announced it will cooperate, sort of, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Is the nation’s capital no longer a “Sanctuary City”?

A press release signed by D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith stated: “Effective immediately, members may assist federal immigration enforcement agencies with the following: Sharing information about persons not in MPD custody (e.g., during traffic stops). Providing transportation for federal immigration agency employees and detained subjects.”

Is D.C. really fully dedicated to cooperating with ICE?

If you look further down in the press release, that would be a big NO.

Smith’s statement continued: “Members shall not arrest individuals based solely on federal immigration warrants or detainers as long as there is no additional criminal warrant or underlying offense for which the individual is subject to arrest. … members shall not provide to a federal immigration enforcement agency, for an individual in MPD custody, their date and time of release, location, address, personal identifying information, medical information, photograph, or criminal case information. ”

Does this press release indicate D.C. is ready to ditch its “Sanctuary City” classification?

BREAKING: DC Police Chief issues new executive orders allowing police to notify ICE about subjects not in custody, including during traffic stops and to help ICE in the transportation of detained suspects. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/wXfYlfp6Yv — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 14, 2025

Trump in April stated on social media: “No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!”

Trump this week wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Washington, D.C., has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries. The City’s Homicide Rate is higher than places notorious for their violence, such as Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, and Addis Ababa — Almost ten times higher than Fallujah, Iraq. If D.C. were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America. The Violent Crime Rate in D.C. has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade — But these are only the “official” statistics released by corrupt City Officials. The REAL numbers are many times worse. In fact, a Precinct Commander was just suspended for allegedly manipulating the Violent Crime Statistics, and the D.C. Police Union, likewise, says the real numbers are much higher. Because the Democrat Government of D.C. has largely stopped investigating, arresting, and prosecuting most Crime, the published statistics don’t even capture a fraction of the actual Violence. No one is arrested for shoplifting. Citizens living in fear have largely given up on calling the Police, instead choosing not to walk the streets after dark, essentially becoming captive prisoners in their own City. Stores lock up their merchandise behind glass walls. Gang Youth Violence is so common it goes largely unreported. Vehicle Theft in D.C. is more than three times the National Average. Schools are completely dysfunctional. Citizens are afraid to speak up or, call the Police, lest they be targeted. The REAL Crime Rates are probably five to ten times what has been reported. D.C. has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, D.C. is back under Federal Control where it belongs. The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!

Meanwhile, widespread and blatant skewing of crime stats in Democrat-run cities is emerging as major scandal.

Kyle Reyes of Law Enforcement Today noted: “The DC Police Union President has EXPOSED Chief Pamela Smith for manipulating data to make it appear as though crime is dropping!”

