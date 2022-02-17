Is Russia having the first and last laugh on feeble Biden and U.S. legacy media?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2022

From his position of complete feebleness, Joe Biden on Thursday warned: “Every indication that we have is that they (Russia) are preparing to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine. My sense is that it will happen within the next several days.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken parroted his boss during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, saying: “Our information indicates clearly that these forces, including ground troops, aircraft, ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days.”

“They have not moved any of their troops out,” Biden said, explaining why he believes an invasion is imminent. “They’ve moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation.”

Earlier Thursday, the Kremlin accused the U.S. and NATO of making “unfounded accusations” by saying Russia has not withdrawn troops.

NPR on Wednesday furthered the narrative in an article titled “How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect you”. The article includes a warning about a flood of refugees. Meanwhile, the U.S. southern border is inundated with illegals on a daily basis as Team Biden and its media lapdogs blow it off.

Through it all, the Kremlin is laughing at and mocking what it has long believed is a weak Biden administration and fake Big Media reporting.

16 February 2022. Meanwhile in Ukraine@mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/59xuQjqSjQ — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) February 16, 2022

💬 #Zakharova: Today we mark another day of the “start of war with Ukraine,” which did not happen again, to the Western media outlets’ regret, no matter how hard they whip up the hysteria. ❗️ See for yourselves what the collective Western media and officials’ words are worth. pic.twitter.com/m6IUaPnUsp — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 16, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Moscow does not want a war in Europe and demanded that the issue of Ukraine’s relationship with NATO be resolved immediately.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Tuesday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said Russia had been informed by Western powers that Ukraine would not join the transatlantic military alliance in the near future.

“We need to resolve this question now … [and] we hope very much our concern will be heard by our partners and taken seriously,” Putin told reporters in Moscow.

“[And] As for war in Europe … about whether we want it or not? Of course not. That is why we put forward proposals for a negotiation process, the result of which should be an agreement on ensuring equal security for everyone, including our country,” Putin said.

The Kremlin is campaigning for security guarantees from the West including a guarantee that Kyiv will be prevented from ever joining NATO’s ranks.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief