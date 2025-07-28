Is Eric Swalwell the Alpha male Democrats are pining for?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2025 Real World News



Since losing young white males significantly to President Donald Trump in last year’s election, the Democrat Party has been in search of a masculine leader to attract them back.

Is Rep. Eric Swalwell that Alpha male?

Consider this:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) does another cringe “I should be at work” video, this one at the gym where he’s winded half-way through a set of light bench presses.

Democrats are trying to attract white male voters. Swalwell at the gym “pumping iron” won’t help.

