Is California burning over a fish that hasn’t been seen in more than a decade?

During an October interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump said:

“I was in [California] farm country with some of the congressmen. We’re driving up a highway and I say, ‘How come all this land is so barren?’ It’s farmland and it looked terrible. It was just brown and bad. I said, ‘But there’s always that little corner that’s so green and beautiful.’ They said, ‘We have no water.’ I said, ‘Do you have a drought?’ ‘No, we don’t have a drought.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you have water?’ Because the water isn’t allowed to flow down. And in order to protect a tiny little fish, the water up north gets routed into the Pacific Ocean. Millions and millions of gallons of water gets poured.”

The “tiny little fish” is the Delta smelt.

In a November 2022 report, the Scramento News noted that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at that time had not found any of the Delta smelt during its Fall Midwater Trawl Survey of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta … for seven years in a row.

The last time Delta smelt were found in the survey was 2015. Only 5 were caught by state biologists at the time.

A February 2024 report by the Pacific Institute found that 59.5 million acre-feet of stormwater goes uncaptured across the United States each year. Approximately 490,000 acre-feet of runoff each year, or roughly 437 million gallons per day, takes place in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim, or roughly 437 million gallons per day. The Democrats who run California thought this would save freshwater minnows like the Delta smelt.

Most indicators point to the “tiny little fish” being extinct.

And California continues to burn.

