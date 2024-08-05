Is America going communist? Elon Musk signals alarm at march in Philly

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Hundreds of activists toting hammer and sickle red flags marched through Philadelphia on July 28 and called for a “class war” to overthrow capitalism in the United States.

The Revolutionary Communists of America said the Philly march followed its founding congress in the city over the weekend.

On its website, the Revolutionary Communists of America describe themselves as a “party of class fighters committed to the complete overthrow of capitalism.”

SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a viral video of the protest on X with a “!”

The video showed hundreds of communist protesters marching through the streets carrying red communist flags in a scene which resembled footage of the Boshevick Revolution but in living color.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2024

“We fight for a world of material superabundance and reject the artificial scarcity of a system based on the pursuit of profits,” the organization’s website states. “We fight to build a revolutionary leadership worthy of the name and to establish a workers’ government that can mobilize the working class to tackle the capitalist roots of war, inequality, oppression, and climate catastrophe.”

The group of commies claim they are engaged in an “American Socialist Revolution” and are pushing for the reorganization of society “once the working class wins political and economic power.”

In a preview of the latest episode of his “Victory Over Communism” podcast, author and Washington Times security correspondent Bill Gertz notes:

“This episode provides the first public critique of a new U.S.-based communist movement that emerged in July. The Revolutionary Communists of America is a Trotskyite Marxist-Leninist organization that rallied in Philadelphia. The group is vowing to overthrow the U.S. system of freedom and democracy and replace it with a communist regime.

“The counterproposal further expounds on how Judeo-Christian principles and values are the most effective way to neutralize American Marxism. The news portion examines the convergence between American communists and radical Islamists now promoting the terrorist group Hamas. Lily Tang Williams, a survivor of Cultural Revolution, provides a fascinating look at American radicals and their similarity to Mao’s Red Guards.”

In its latest edition, Geostrategy-Direct.com also details the Marxist-Islamist partnership and how U.S. officials were caught off guard by its power.

The deeply-rooted and longterm Hamas-Marxist influence operation was able to spread quickly across America’s college campuses and in many major cities following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel, John D. Guandolo, a former FBI agent and former Pentagon counterterrorism strategist stated in a report cited by Geostrategy-Direct.

“This is extremely dangerous and problematic for U.S. national security since the vast majority of Muslims working inside the U.S. government and/or providing guidance and influence can easily be identified as leaders or members of Hamas/Muslim Brotherhood entities, or possessing an ideology consistent with them,” Guandolo wrote.

A key feature of the Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood activities is a close alliance with Marxist and communist groups in the United States, the report contends, saying recent pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli demonstrations in cities and on college campuses across the country should serve as a warning.

