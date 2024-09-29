Iran’s Khamenei now in hiding after Israel strike kills Hizbullah’s Nasrallah

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



One day after Israel killed Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several of the Iran-backed terror organization’s top officials, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken to secure location.

The nerves of Iran’s clerical leadership in Teheran have reportedly become frazzled following a series of devastating attacks by Israel on first Hamas and then Hizbullah, which under Nasrallah’s reign became Iran’s best armed and most well-equipped proxy.

Reuters reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had ordered all of its members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hizbullah blew up. Lebanon and Hizbullah say Israel was behind the pager and walkie-talkie attacks. Israel neither denied nor confirmed involvement.

Reuters cited an Iranian official as saying Iran was concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents, including Iranians on Israel’s payroll and a thorough investigation of personnel has already begun, targeting mid and high-ranking members of the IRGC.

Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday, following Israel’s announcement that Nasrallah had been killed, saying: “The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront.”

“The blood of the martyr shall not go unavenged,” he said in a separate statement, in which he announced five days of mourning to mark Nasrallah’s death.

In a statement Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:

“This past Friday, in a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, fighter jets struck and eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hizbullah terrorist organization, and Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hizbullah’s Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike.

“More than 20 other terrorists of varying ranks, who were present at the underground headquarters in Beirut located beneath civilian buildings, and were managing Hizbullah’s terrorist operations against the State of Israel, were also eliminated.”

Among the terrorists killed:

* Ibrahim Hussein Jazini – Head of Nasrallah’s Security Unit.

* Samir Tawfiq Dib – Nasrallah’s long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities.

* Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini – Head of Hizbullah’s Force-Build Up.

* Ali Naaf Ayoub – Responsible for coordinating Hizbullah’s firepower.

The IDF added: “Ibrahim Hussein Jazini and Samir Tawfiq Dib were among Nasrallah’s closest associates. Due to their proximity to him, they served a significant role in the day-to-day operations of Hizbullah and Nasrallah in particular. The terrorists were located at Hizbullah’s central headquarters in the heart of Beirut, embedded beneath several civilian buildings and near UN schools.”

In a separate statement, the IDF announced that it had killed Nabil Qaouk, “the Commander of Hizbullah’s Preventative Security Unit, and member of the terrorist organization’s Central Council.”

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States had played a role in Nasrallah’s killing as a supplier of weapons to Israel.

“The Americans cannot deny their complicity with the Zionists,” he said in the statement carried by state media.

Joe Biden renewed his call for a ceasefire, both in Lebanon and Gaza, on Saturday evening.

