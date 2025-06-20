Iran refuses to negotiate until ‘Israeli aggression stops’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 20, 2025

In an address on state television on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Teheran will not hold talks “with any party” until Israel ceases to strike the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi also said Iran rejected the U.S.’s offer to return to the negotiating table to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

“There is no room for negotiations with the U.S. until the Israeli aggression stops,” Araghchi said. He also accused the U.S. of being “a partner to Israeli crime against Iran.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday: “Yes, I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do. I can tell you this that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate. And I said, why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn’t you go? I said to people, why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country. It’s very sad to watch this.”

On Thursday, Trump said he was still considering a U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites: “I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

During a UN Security Council session Friday morning, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said his country will not stop its attacks on Iran.

“We will not stop,” Danon said. “Not until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled, not until its war machine is disarmed, not until our people and yours are safe.”

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid asked the Security Council to take action, adding that reports the U.S. might join the war have been concerning.

“Israel apparently declared that it will continue this strike for as many days as it takes. We are alarmed by credible report that the United States… may be joining this war,” he said.

