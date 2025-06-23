Iran launches retaliatory attack on U.S. bases in Middle East

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 23, 2025

Reports out of the Middle East on Monday say Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and one ballistic missile at an American base in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. attack on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Al Udeid, the largest American base in the Middle East, is the forward headquarters for CENTCOM and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.

Social media posts showed several anti missile interceptors fired by American forces to shoot down the threats. Explosions were heard over Doha, Qatar’s capital on Monday evening.

Qatar’s foreign ministry called the attack “brazen aggression,” but said it had successfully intercepted Iranian missiles.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar,” spokesperson Majed Al Ansari posted on X.

A Mideast reporter wrote on X: “So far this is looking like the response we got in 2020 in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. A telegraphed attack on U.S. base that did not result in fatalities but is ‘face saving’ for the Iranian regime.”

Also on Monday, air defense systems were activated at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, a U.S. military source told Reuters. A maximum alert status was declared with personnel ordered to take shelter in bunkers, the source added.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in what appeared to be his first comments since the U.S. attack, didn’t mention the U.S. and instead focused on Israel in a post on X. Israel made a “grave mistake” and “it is being punished right now,” the post said.

Leaders in Europe urged Iran not to respond in a way that would “destabilize the region,” while President Donald Trump gave no ground on his demand for Iran to agree on the U.S.’s terms for a peace deal. Trump on Sunday didn’t rule out backing a change in Iran’s leadership.

WILD FOOTAGE 🔴🔴 Video shows air defenses intercepting incoming Iranian missiles over Qatar. Iran is officially striking the United States of America pic.twitter.com/lc3fcLSoA3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2025

