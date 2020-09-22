Internet is forever: BLM tries to but can’t erase what it really stands for

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2020

It is widely known in non-leftist circles that the founders of Black Lives Matter are avowed Marxists bent on tearing down the capitalist system in the United States.

But since it was thrust into the national spotlight after the George Floyd riots of 2020, BLM has gone to great lengths to portray itself as much more mainstream than it actually is, an analyst noted.

Recently, Black Lives Matter scrubbed the “What We Believe” section from its official website.

“If you spend a little more time searching on the site now, there are still ominous signs that this is a radical organization,” Matt Walsh wrote for the Daily Signal on Monday. But most of the content on the site “is relatively sanitary and inoffensive, though there is no shortage of false narratives being peddled.”

Unfortunately for Black Lives Matter, everything lives forever on the Internet.

The cached version of the deleted “What We Believe” section on the group’s website shows the beliefs BLM used to announce proudly before the scrubbing process began (emphasis in bold):

We are guided by the fact that all Black lives matter, regardless of actual or perceived sexual identity, gender identity, gender expression, economic status, ability, disability, religious beliefs or disbeliefs, immigration status, or location. We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead. We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence. We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered. We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts. We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work. We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).

“The most notable goal that BLM no longer wants to advertise is the disruption of ‘the western-prescribed nuclear family structure,’ ” Walsh noted. “To call such a belief ‘far left’ would be a vast understatement. With its direct opposition to the nuclear family, BLM had positioned itself on the fringes of the fringes of the fringe. And considering that it is precisely the ‘disruption’ of the nuclear family in the black community that has contributed so heavily to the socioeconomic problems that plague it, BLM’s affirmation and promotion of this self-destructive trend is especially grotesque and dangerous.

Walsh added: “And notice the intense, nearly single-minded, focus on the problems of ‘heteronormative thinking,’ ‘cisgender privilege,’ and the alleged oppression of LGBT people, with a special emphasis on the T. What does any of this have to do with racial justice? Does the average black American care about ‘heteronormative thinking’? I suspect not, and the same goes for the average white American or the average American of any other race. These are the buzzwords and priorities of blue-haired gender studies majors, not normal working class families.”

Walsh wondered if any of the people wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts would “still be wearing them if they understood what cause they were really representing.”

