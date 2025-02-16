Inside the movement to decriminalize pedophilia

Special to WorldTribune, February 16, 2025

Following is the second in a series of excerpts from the book, “Shattered Innocence: A Shared Global Shame”, by investigative reporter Christine Dolan, a veteran U.S. broadcast and print investigative journalist who worked as CNN’s Political Director in the 1980s. See Part I.

As of June 2022, President Joe Biden via one of his numerous executive orders, threw the entire weight of the U.S. federal government behind LGBTIQ+ policy. The + stands for decriminalizing pedophilia and any other unimaginable sexual fetish.

It is not a theory or conspiracy that there is a movement. It is a fact.

I first became aware of it circa 2011. By 2019 I became a witness in the room of this movement as an investigative journalist.

The late Dr. Judith Reisman informed me of a group that wanted to decriminalize pedophilia in the United States. She had attended a conference where Dr. Fred Berlin had been speaking. I knew of Berlin because his name came up in my global Catholic sex scandal investigations in 2002. He was one of the psychiatrists on the team that made the decision to recycle perverted priests.

When Reisman told me that there was a movement to decriminalize pedophilia in the U.S. though that seemed nuts to me at the time.

But, lo and behold, in 2019, I discovered the same group Judith spoke to me about a decade earlier. Although their conferences were never open to the media, in 2019, they invited therapists and social workers.

As a result, I asked Carolyn Ewing, who has experience in behavioral psychology and was then head of a mental health association, to sign us up and use our real names.

She did, and received an email but it did not offer an address. Later, she received an email from the Executive Director of B4UAct that was hosting the event, explaining they did not tell us the location of this conference initially to avoid “attackers” because of “stigma” and “media.”

I reminded Carolyn that in the reservation page there was a price for the media, which was the same price for the therapists’ and social workers.

In the final confirmation email, the Executive Director noted that usually after the conference, the attendees get together for dinner. We had no intention of attending that dinner.

Before we attended the all-day conference, I asked very trusted intelligence, law enforcement, and military sources to find me someone who had infiltrated NAMBLA – North American Men Boys Love Association.

I thought it a tall order, but in the end, our colleagues delivered.

Within a day, Del Wilber, who had been a law enforcement official in St. Louis years ago, and later worked for the CIA, introduced us to our next mentor.

NAMBLA is a group of men in the U.S., connected to other pedophile groups worldwide, who prey upon little boys and teenage boys for sex.

Bob Hamer is a lawyer, a Marine Corps veteran, and a renown FBI Special Agent, who served 26 years and years undercover. Bob’s career involved posing as a variety of unsavory characters – drug dealers, terrorists, gangsters, and the like.

The most difficult character Bob ever played, according to him, was a pedophile when he infiltrated NAMBLA for three years.

While I was investigating the Catholic Church sex predators following my first global human trafficking investigation, Bob Hamer was posing as a pedophile as he went undercover at NAMBLA’s group meeting at Grand Central Station in New York City in plain sight of the public arriving and departing from one of the most iconic buildings in one of the most bustling cities on earth.

Bob sent us his book, “The Last UNDERCOVER,” which I highly recommend. It is a head-snapping revelation.

The story he wrote in his book is riveting and very enlightening and every parent should read it. I cannot say enough to express our appreciation and gratefulness for Bob’s courage, analysis, and mentoring.

When we first spoke, Bob mentioned to me how surprised he was not to run across a Catholic priest when he infiltrated NAMBLA for three years circa 2003/4. I thought so too since a priest named Paul Shanley, who had been convicted for raping children, was a promoter of NAMBLA.

“NAMBLA is the most paranoid group of all groups I’ve infiltrated,” Bob shared.

That registered with me. I had witnessed that with traffickers.

Then Bob shared, “But, pedophiles like to talk and share.”

I too had found traffickers, pimps, and rapists very chatty, and boastful. Completely detached from situational awareness.

Bob educated us.

But, as prepared as we thought we were, Carolyn and I never expected to witness what we did as we walked through the doors of the conference.

First, there were more women than men in attendance.

According to the face of this group – those who do not understand or accept that sexual attraction to minors is normal and should be decriminalized and accepted as a normal sexual orientation are ill-informed.

One woman in attendance stated, “Sex is fluid.”

This conference was attended by some of those in the community of MAPs – Minor-Attracted Persons and organized by B4UAct.org.

We sat with therapists at their table. Therapists were encouraged to become advocates for MAPs to change the laws in the U.S.

It was transparent financial carrot stick to therapists and social workers. You change the law, and you could make money because B4UAct has clients in need of counseling.

Under U.S. law, teachers and those in the health industry are required to report child abuse to law enforcement. Therapists also are required to report pedophiles to law enforcement.

The leaders of the group wanted the therapists to advocate that the U.S. adopt the German model which does not require that therapists report pedophiles to law enforcement.

The German Prevention Project Dunkelfeld began in Berlin in 2005 with a large media campaign to offer pedophiles and hebephiles who wanted help from therapists to manage their sexual abuse of children. It was initially funded by the Volkswagen Foundation and has been financially supported by the German government since 2008.

The group was arguing that they are misunderstood. They do not harm children and they need access to mental health counseling ostensibly because they suffer so much from being stigmatized and they need help before they act out on their sexual attraction to minors.

But what was revealed in the room was quite different from that position.

One middle-aged man stood before the audience and admitted he was a convicted sex offender and that he spent 10 years in jail. He stated that he believed he had a “relationship” with his “friend” and that if any psychiatrist wanted to be a B4UAct counselor, they needed to come to him directly.

His name was Michael Harris. He hails from Indiana. He said to the therapists in the room that BFUAct is receiving 3 referrals a day – meaning they need counselors.

I asked questions about research and lo and behold he made a beeline to our table during a break and started talking with me.

Immediately, he told me they “We need media.”

At first, I thought, the group googled me, but then he started to repeat his story and I realized he had no idea who I was.

“How did you meet your friend,” I asked Harris.

The friend was a son of a woman he knew who was going through a tough divorce.

“How old was your friend?” I asked.

“Eight years of age,” he replied nonchalantly.

Harris then went on to admit that he had “other relationships with minors,” but that relationship was the only one that ended up in a prosecution. Harris was a self-admitted MAP, otherwise known as a “Minor Attracted Person,’ which means he is sexually attracted to minors. He was married with two children.

“How does your wife deal with this,” I asked.

“She knew before getting into the marriage,” he replied – again, nonchalantly.

One of the therapists sitting at our table got up and walked away when he mentioned “eight.” Harris’ admission triggered her. She has shared with us earlier that she was in attendance to learn more and to see if she could manage a MAP client.

After Harris moved on, the therapist seated next to me turned to me.

“You ask good questions. Who are you?”

“I’m an investigative journalist,” I replied.

She smiled and gave me a thumbs up.

A court asked her to counsel a convicted sex offender and what to learn more to see if she could “handle” even dealing with a second child sex offender client.

Following the interaction with Harris, an older man clearly near his 70s came over to our table during lunch and focused on me. He started to share the importance of being able to seek counseling. He shared that years ago a therapist told him he liked “chickens.”

I could feel my eyes popping. I did not know what was going to come out of his mouth next, so I excused myself to return to the buffet in the hallway, and he just kept following me and talking as if we were the only two people in the room.

He was excited his prior therapist was able to “label” his sexual proclivities.

Finally, I turned to him and said, “What does that mean about chickens?”

“I like them very young,” as he motioned with his hands horizontally.

I looked him at him and could feel my disgust rising. I told him nonchalantly I needed to go back to the table inside the conference room.

