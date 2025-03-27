‘Insane’ $2 billion EPA grant to Stacey Abrams startup NGO put on ice

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2025 Real World News



Last month, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) discovered that the Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had earmarked $2 billion for a newly-formed Georgia non-profit linked to Democrat Stacey Abrams that had raised just $100 in its first three months of existence.

According to DOGE and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the taxpayer funds were set aside in April 2024 for Power Forward Communities as part of the Biden-Harris EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. The funds were parked by the Biden-Harris regime at an outside financial institution just before their tenure ended, limiting the federal government’s oversight of the program.

Zeldin quickly put a hold on the grant and said on Thursday that federal investigators are looking into how it was set up.

The EPA administrator wrote in a post to X: “The DOJ/FBI are investigating and the money has been frozen. It is insane that the Biden Admin would give $2B to an organization that previously only received $100!”

Zeldin was responding to a Thursday morning Truth Social post by President Donald Trump, who has made Abrams the face of efforts to claw back Biden-era environmental and social-justice funds as part of DOGE’s cost-cutting initiative.

Trump wrote: “Is Stacey Abrams going to give back the Two Billion Dollars they funneled into her ‘environmental fund’ just prior to my assuming office. She went from $100 in donations to $2,000,000,000 in just one day? Not bad!!! Get back the money.”

The funds for the grant came out of the Inflation Reduction Act law, which no Republicans voted for. It contained $369 billion for green energy projects, including the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

Power Forward Communities was awarded the grant in April 2024. Abrams worked for Rewiring America, one of the five groups in Power Forward Communities, and advised on efforts to secure the grant.

The $2 billion award has not been distributed.

USASpending.gov lists the funds as dispensed in August, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that the money has been held up by Citibank pursuant to instructions from the EPA and the Treasury Department.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!