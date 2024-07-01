Inmate #05635509: Bannon reports to Danbury Federal Prison

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“Victory or death … It’s time for me to surrender up at Danbury,” Steve Bannon said to press and supporters as he walked in to the federal prison facility in Connecticut on Monday.

Bannon spoke to supporters during a live stream of War Room, and then went into the facility where he will be Inmate #05635509.

“Don’t pray for me, pray for our enemies,” Bannon said before heading inside.

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the J6 Committee. He was sentenced to four months in federal prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Danbury prison is classified as a “low security” facility. “Low security Federal Correctional Institutions (FCIs) have double-fenced perimeters, mostly dormitory or cubicle housing, and strong work and program components.”

Steve Bannon outside Danbury federal prison: “It’s time for me to surrender” pic.twitter.com/ZlbtbQjP2q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2024

Steve Bannon outside Danbury federal prison: “Don’t pray for me, pray for our enemies” pic.twitter.com/CKxHSWDDvf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2024

Steve Bannon is on his way to Danbury federal prison pic.twitter.com/j4A2kkyAEQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2024

Your Choice