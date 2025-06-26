Info War: Trump calls on CNN, NY Times to fire reporters who pushed ‘fake news’ on Iran strike

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump said media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, should “fire everyone involved” in pushing leaked intelligence which claimed the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites may not have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear weapons development program as Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed.

Prior to Hegseth’s press conference on Thursday detailing the damage done by the Iran strikes, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Rumor is that the Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN will be firing the reporters who made up the FAKE stories on the Iran Nuclear sites because they got it so wrong. Let’s see what happens?”

Trump took a sharper tone after Hegseth’s press conference, which he described one of the “most professional” he’d ever seen.

“One of the greatest, most professional, and most ‘confirming’ News Conferences I have ever seen! The Fake News should fire everyone involved in this Witch Hunt, and apologize to our great warriors, and everyone else!” the president posted to Truth Social.

Hegseth had said during his remarks that media outlets seemed so desperate to attack Trump that they didn’t care if their stories undermined the men and women of the United States military who had actually carried out the mission.

Trump added comments clarifying some of the reporting on what was seen at one Iranian nuclear site — cars and trucks that some in the media have alleged might have been moving nuclear materials out of the site prior to the attack.

“The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!” Trump wrote.

Trump added: “FAKE NEWS REPORTERS FROM CNN & THE NEW YORK TIMES SHOULD BE FIRED, IMMEDIATELY!!! BAD PEOPLE WITH EVIL INTENTIONS!!!”

Beat The Press