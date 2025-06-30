Influence grab? Gates pledges $1.6 billion to vaccine alliance as RFK Jr. cuts U.S. funds

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2025 Real World News



Billionaire globalist Bill Gates, via the Gates Foundation, has pledged $1.6 billion over the next five years to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a global public-private partnership that promotes childhood vaccination in poor countries.

The United States and United Kingdom have both said they would cut funding to Gavi, leaving the Gates Foundation to be the biggest donor to both Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Nevradakis wrote for The Defender on June 25.

According to NPR, the U.S. “has provided 13% of Gavi’s funding since its inception.”

U.S. funding to Gavi was primarily provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which was dismantled earlier this year by the Trump Administration.

The foundation’s latest funding commitment has less to do with protecting public health and more to do with increasing Gates’s global influence, said Seamus Bruner, author of “Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life.”

“The Gates Foundation’s $1.6 billion pledge, timed in response to the Trump Administration’s cuts to the WHO and Gavi, looks less like charity and more like a much needed cash infusion to prop up this public-private pro-vax hybrid where Controligarchs like Gates have more influence over how, when and to whom so-called vaccines are deployed,” Bruner said.

On June 25, the Gates Foundation and European Union hosted the Global Summit: Health & Prosperity through Immunization fundraising event in Brussels, Belgium.

Gavi seeks to raise $9 billion in pledges. Pledges also will contribute to Gavi’s “Day Zero Financing Facility for Pandemics,” to support “a rapid vaccine response during major public health emergencies” and investments in emergency vaccine stockpiles.

While Gates attended the summit, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent a video informing participants that the U.S. is withdrawing its financial support for Gavi.

Kennedy states in the video:

“I call on Gavi today to re-earn the public trust, and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001. And I’ll tell you how to start taking vaccine safety seriously: Consider the best science available, even when the science contradicts established paradigms. Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to Gavi.”

He added:

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, [Gavi] has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety,” treating vaccine safety allegations as “a public relations problem.”

Kennedy also challenged Gavi’s “questionable recommendations encouraging pregnant women to receive Covid-19 vaccines” and expressed concern regarding Gavi’s promotion of the DTP or DTPw (diphtheria-tetanus-whole cell pertussis) vaccine. “When the science was inconvenient, Gavi ignored the science,” Kennedy said.

The Financial Times reported last week that the Trump Administration’s proposed budget for next year makes no provision for Gavi.

Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar said the loss of U.S. funding may result in approximately 1.2 million additional deaths over the next five years, as reported in Reuters.

Bruner said such claims are “an emotional appeal wielded as a rhetorical weapon against legitimate questions about vaccine safety, accountability and parental consent.”

“Just as Secretary Kennedy is demanding placebo-controlled trials and independent review panels at home, the public must demand to know why Gavi — with billions in public and private support — is shielded from similar scrutiny abroad,” Bruner said.

Dr. Meryl Nass suggested USAID funding was used less for protecting global health, and more for increasing the global influence of organizations like Gavi and figures like Gates.

“The DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] investigation of USAID revealed how non-governmental organizations are massively funded — and then kick back to politicians and pay for what most of us would consider unsavory activities,” Nass said.

“Gavi works in a way similar to USAID, collecting public funds in massive amounts, laundering them to favored pharmaceutical companies and entities like CEPI [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations] and the WHO to achieve global influence,” Nass said.

