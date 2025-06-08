Indiana teacher who wore ‘8647’ t-shirt on class trip to DC resigns

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2025 Real World News



An Indiana teacher has resigned after being called out for wearing a t-shirt essentially calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump while she was on a school trip to Washington, DC.

Tonja Luken posted a now deleted photo on Facebook of her and a colleague in front of the White House while on a trip with Middlebury Community Schools. On the front of Luken’s shirt is “8647.”

To “86” something means to eject, stop or kill it. The term originated in the restaurant scene of New York in the 1930s, according to The Independent.

Trump is the 47th President of the United States.

“The number ‘8647’ is being used on social media by far left leaning individuals who are unhappy with the country’s current administration. Protestors also carried signs reading ‘8645’ during Trump’s previous term,” the Daily Mail noted.

Disgraced ex-FBI Chief James Comey found himself in hot water after posting a photo on Instagram of seashells arranged in the numerical code.

“Luken was placed under an investigation by the school district following the June 4 stunt, but resigned in disgrace before its conclusion,” the Daily Mail noted.

Middlebury Community Schools released the following statement:

“Middlebury Community Schools owns policies that require teachers to refrain from using their position to promote partisan political views. This prohibition applies to all teachers regardless of their political leanings, and to every political message regardless of its content. Earlier this week, Middlebury Community Schools’ administration learned of a social media post made by a teacher while serving as a chaperone on a student trip to our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. In the posted photograph, the teacher is wearing a T-shirt possessing a partisan political message while supervising students. School administrators are actively investigating the situation. The student trip only returned to Middlebury on Wednesday, June 4, which unfortunately slowed the investigation process.”

In announcing Luken’s departure, the school district said:

“Middlebury Community Schools completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding a teacher’s social media post. After the conclusion of the school corporation’s interview, when informed the school corporation would be commencing the cancellation of her contract, the teacher submitted her immediate resignation. The teacher is no longer employed by the school corporation.”

The Daily Mail noted that Luken, who is a married mother of five, has since archived all public social media profiles and has made no public statement about the incident or her resignation.

