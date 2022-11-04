Independent journalist uncovers audio of 2019’s Event 201 which warned of future pandemic

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2022

In October 2019, the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum sponsored a war-game simulation, Event 201, in which the world is hit with a fictional coronavirus.

An audio announcement of Event 201 where organizers warned of a “similar pandemic in the future,” which had been scrubbed from the Internet, has been recovered by an independent journalist.

Jordan Schachtel reported on Nov. 3 that his substack blog The Dossier “has unearthed the audio clip that confirms the plan for Event 201 was hatched at the WEF’s Davos 2019. The theme of Davos that year was ‘Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ ”

Related: Health ‘experts’ at Johns Hopkins war-gamed a pandemic in October, May 10, 2020

Schachtel notes that, on Jan. 23, 2019, Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, announced the plan for Event 201, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum. Inglesby’s organization would later host the event in New York City in October 2019, just weeks before the Covid pandemic broke out. Inglesby went on to become a senior adviser in the Biden White House. He tweeted out the announcement after he delivered his remarks. As The Dossier has reported, the first person to retweet the announcement was Ron Klain, who would later become the Biden White House chief of staff.

The full audio obtained by The Dossier is more than 45 minutes in length.

Here are some excerpts from the audio:

“Now imagine that in this coming year, with 200 epidemic events already straining resources around the world, we have an event two hundred and one. Event 201. But this event is the severe pandemic that we’ve all been preparing for and working to avoid and mitigate.”

“We are excited to announce that our Center is working with WEF (World Economic Forum) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to hold a major pandemic exercise in October of 2019 which will draw together global business and the WHO and national government to consider these issues and shine a light on them and see if we can identify paths forward.”

“Bill Gates has emphasized over and over again in his public announcements how important it is to have security aligned with national government and public health in a pandemic event like this.”

“It has even led to the development of new vaccines and the stockpiling of vaccines, and major legislation has resulted.”

A movie trailer clip was then played.

Quotes from trailer:

“We are continuing our coverage of a new and deadly infectious disease.”

“The creation and intentional release of the clade-x virus.”

“Federal quarantine on this scale is unprecedented.”

“The question everywhere: when will there be a vaccine?”

“They know that we don’t have a vaccine yet. They want vaccines to be prioritized.”

“What the world will look like when it’s done is still very uncertain.”

Inglesby then says:

“We know that exercises can unsettle people, can open eyes, and generate new action.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish