In retrospect: Origins of the ‘vast’ Clinton conspiracy against Donald J Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2023

America now knows what has long been clear to critical-thinking observers: The FBI and its corporate media cohorts concocted the Trump-Russia collusion narrative out of thin air. Special Counsel John Durham’s closing report telegraphed the obvious conclusion in ways that could no longer be obfuscated.

How the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative was “developed and fed into the American political ecosystem” recalls the approach Hillary Clinton took in the 1990s when coining the phrase “vast right-wing conspiracy,” a columnist noted at the time in November 2021.

A New York Post report when Special Counsel John Durham had announced the arrest of Steele dossier primary source Igor Danchenko, said it “illustrates how the Steele dossier was a political dirty trick orchestrated by Hillary Clinton.”

“So where could the former First Lady have learned these dark arts?” columnist James S. Robbins asked in the 2021 op-ed for the New York Sun.

“Lawyer and scandal-monger in the Clinton White House”, Chris Lehane, wrote an internal memo entitled “Communication Stream of Conspiracy Commerce.” It’s what led, eventually to the phrase “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Robbins, a former member of The Washington Times editorial board, noted that Lehane’s memo “is an eerie, even prophetic read now.”

“It sketches a technique the Clintons felt was being used against them in a stream of ‘conspiracy commerce’ that was way to transmogrify ‘fringe stories into legitimate subjects of coverage by the mainstream media.’ ”

The “Russian collusion” narrative unleashed by the Clinton campaign against President Donald Trump “was a much more sophisticated approach to the information warfare detailed in the 1995 memo,” Robbins wrote. “The basic strategy, though, was the same. Concoct a scandalous story based on supposedly reputable sources, spread it around to the sympathetic press through intermediaries to keep plausible deniability, and wait for the major media and government investigators to glom onto it.”

But Clinton’s team took it to the next level.

The Clinton campaign was able to harness operatives at the Department of Justice who were “willing to abuse government investigative powers against a legitimate political candidate,” Robbins noted. “Elements of this strategy abound in the Russian collusion story, though the techniques were better developed, more directed and tightly controlled.”

Clinton campaign lawyer Marc E. Elias, whom Johnathan Turley once called a “potential apex target” of the Durham probe, hired Fusion GPS, who employed British former intelligence operative Richard Steele, who then used Danchenko to dig up the dirt. Hillary Clinton aide Charles H. Dolan Jr., identified only as “PR Executive-1,” was dispatched to feed Danchenko what he needed.

Big Media piled on during the 2016 campaign by spreading rumors based on the dossier.

Durham’s report, issued on Monday, found The New York Times published fake news peddled by federal intelligence officials in 2017.

One New York Times headline read: “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence”.

The entire story, however, was fabricated, according to the bombshell report published by Durham. The Times won a Pulitzer Prize for its false reporting which it has refused to give back.

Durham’s report states that the plan by Hillary Clinton to create a false story linking Donald Trump to Russia was briefed in August of 2016 by CIA Director John Brennan to President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey.

Asked in a Twitter post on the Durham Report what happens next to the above named individuals, Greg Price, author of the Para Bellum blog on substack.com, responded:

“Brennan goes back on MSNBC like nothing happened, Biden continues running the country into the ground, Comey keeps eating glue, and Obama enjoys Martha’s Vineyard.”

