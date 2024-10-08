In North Carolina, Mark Robinson has been on the scene, ‘everyone else is obstructing’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Since leftist media published accusations that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson had years ago posted racist, homophobic and sexually explicit things on a pornographic website, many Republicans have abandoned Robinson in his campaign for governor.

But Robinson has not abandoned North Carolina residents devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, according to a volunteer who has worked around the clock to help those in need.

