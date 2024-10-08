In new hit, Natasha Owens targets ‘anti-family, anti-male’ culture: ‘Gimme a cowboy’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“I’ll be the woman, you be the man, just like the good Lord planned.”

That’s how you trigger woke leftists three times in one lyrical line.

The lyrics are from “Gimme a Cowboy”, the latest tune by country artist Natasha Owens, who previously hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts with “Trump Won”.

Owens said in a statement she feels American culture is becoming anti-family and anti-male with its heightened focus on the trans movement.

“This just felt like a song that we had to write. Over the past few years, confusion has been unleashed upon our society and there has been an all out war on men and the nuclear family. They tell men that they should apologize for being a man. They tell all of us that men can have babies. This is something that even science disagrees with,” Owens said.

“God made men and women to be different. Men and women have strengths and weaknesses that complement each other. They were never to be in competition with one another,” she added.

Owens elaborated on the song title: “When you look at the cowboy creed of what a cowboy stands for, he is strong and he stands for honesty and integrity, he is hard working, loves his God, family and country, and he doesn’t apologize for any of those traits. That is the type of man that our men and boys need to have as role models.”

Trump has touted “Trump Won” on his social media site Truth Social and hyped another Owens song, “The Chosen One”, just a month before he was nearly assassinated in a rally at Butler, Pennsylvania.

