In-N-Out heiress explains move to Tennessee: ‘Raising a family is not easy there’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2025 Real World News



The heiress to the legendary California burger joint In-N-Out is making a move far beyond the range of left coast Uber Eats drivers.

Lynsi Snyder said on Friday that she is relocating her family from California to Tennessee, months after In-N-Out broke ground in its eastern expansion.

“There’s a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here,” Snyder said in an interview on Allie Beth Stuckey’s “Relatable” podcast. “Doing business is not easy here.”

“We’re building an office in Franklin, so I’m actually moving out there,” Snyder added.

Snyder, a mother of four who has served as the company’s president since 2010, said here reasons for leaving California ranged from crime to the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s requirement to make restaurants check customers’ vaccine cards during the Covid pandemic.

“There were so many pressures and just hoops we were having to jump through,” Snyder said.

“You’ve got to do this, you have to wear a mask, you gotta put this plastic thing up between us and our customers and it was really terrible you know. And I look back and I’m like, ‘Man, maybe we should have just pushed [back] even harder on some of that stuff and dealt with all of the legal backlash.’ ”

In-N-Out’s refusal to check vaccine cards shut down stores in San Francisco for a “brief moment, but it’s worth it,” Snyder added.

Snyder said she also closed a store in Oakland because it was in an “absolutely dangerous” area.

“There was actually — gunshots went through the store, there was a stabbing, there was a lot,” Snyder shared during an interview with PragerU.

The company, founded by Snyder’s grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 as California’s “drive-thru” hamburger stand, broke ground on a new 100,000-square-foot office building in Franklin, Tennessee in September 2024, according to News 2.

The company plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.

