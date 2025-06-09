Immunologist: Covid jabs caused 115,000% surge in myocarditis

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2025 Real World News



An immunologist has uncovered a massive surge in myocarditis among people who received Covid mRNA injections.

Dr. János Szebeni’s research showed the Covid shots have caused a staggering 115,100% surge in the potentially deadly heart condition.

The discovery was revealed in a peer-reviewed study by Dr. Szebeni, a professor at Hungary’s Semmelweis University and Sungkyunkwan University and a leading immunotoxicology researcher at SeroScience.

The study’s findings were published in the journal Pharmaceutics.

Szebeni argues that the Covid shots cannot be considered “vaccines” due to the dramatically expanding profile of adverse events.

The study used multiple sources of global data, including official government databases. It is a comprehensive synthesis of published literature, Pfizer post-marketing safety reports, and global vaccination statistics.

The study also analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Szebeni reveals that VAERS data shows that mRNA “vaccines” have killed up to 160,000 Americans.

However, he warns that the figure is likely far higher due to the unreporting that the study exposed in the system.

Szebeni also points out underreporting of adverse events in official statistics and systemic biological risks inherent to the “vaccine” platform.

Szebeni’s research also compares adverse event incidence in mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna to traditional influenza vaccines.

The study listed the most extreme adverse events from the Covid shots as compared to the flu vaccines:

• Myocarditis: 1,152x higher incidence

• Thrombosis: 455x higher

• Myocardial infarction: 226x higher

• Death reports: 218x higher

• Tachycardia, dyspnea, hypertension: 130–160x higher

Approximately 4 to 18% of all reported adverse events were classified in the study as severe.

The study “challenges both the prevailing regulatory definitions and the assumption that mRNA vaccines pose only minimal safety concerns in healthy populations,” Frank Bergman wrote for Slay News on June 8.

Szebeni, who serves as the director of the Nanomedicine Research and Education Center at Semmelweis University in Budapest, argues that the mRNA “vaccines” must be reclassified as gene therapies.

