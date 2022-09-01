‘I’m going to reload’: Sarah Palin loses in Alaska special election conducted under new rules

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 1, 2022

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s political comeback hit a snag on Tuesday as she was defeated by Democrat Mary Peltola in the special election to fill the vacant House seat left by the late Republican Rep. Don Young.

Alaska instituted ranked-choice voting this year and also began issuing mail-in ballots, which were approved by voters in a referendum in 2020.

Palin suggested she plans for a rematch this fall, in the general election for the full two-year House term starting in January.

Peltola won with 51.5% of the vote, The Associated Press reported.

“Though we’re disappointed in this outcome, Alaskans know I’m the last one who’ll ever retreat. Instead, I’m going to reload,” Ms. Palin said in a statement. She blamed the state’s new ranked-choice voting system for her defeat, criticizing it as convoluted and confusing, acording to a Wall Street Journal report.

“We warned about this back in May! Alaska moved to mail-in voting. And at the same time, they dropped signature verification on ballots,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “These new rule changes will ensure the state becomes the next Oregon or California.”

Palin and Peltola advanced to a general election as two of the top four finishers in an open primary on June 11.

Peltola will represent Alaska for the remaining months of Young’s term, but will have to face a reelection effort in November to win a full term in office.

Peltola and Palin will be on the ballot in the November election to serve a full term.

Young died in March of this year after serving as the state’s only House representative since 1973.

President Donald Trump won Alaska by 10 points in 2020.

