Illegals accused of murdering Houston 12-year-old were released into U.S. by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 24, 2024

Two illegal aliens from Venezuela who are accused of murdering a 12-year-old Houston girl were released into the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after they crossed Joe Biden’s open southern border.

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26, were arrested and charged by the Houston Police Department with murdering Jocelyn Nungaray in the early morning of June 17.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Martinez-Rangel was apprehended at the border near El Paso, Texas, by Border Patrol agents. The same day, he was released into the U.S. interior on an order of recognizance with a Notice to Appear (NTA) at a later date before a federal immigration judge.

Pena was apprehended by Border Patrol agents near El Paso on May 28 and released into the U.S. interior that day on an order of recognizance with an NTA — just 20 days before Houston police say he helped murder Jocelyn.

According to police, on the night of June 16, Jocelyn sneaked out of her apartment building after her mother went to sleep. Jocelyn’s boyfriend is reportedly the last person to have spoken to the girl. Shortly after midnight, Jocelyn was seen on surveillance cameras at a 7/11 convenience store alongside Martinez-Rangel and Pena.

Police said Jocelyn, Martinez-Rangel, and Pena ended up at a nearby bridge after leaving the 7/11 store. Police allege that some time between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Martinez-Rangel and Pena strangled Jocelyn to death and left her body in a creek at the bridge. Jocelyn’s body was found in the creek later that day.

“In this case, the defendant[s] lured a 12-year-old under a bridge … took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou,” prosecutors allege.

Martinez-Rangel and Pena remain in Harris County Jail while prosecutors request bail of $1 million for each. ICE agents have placed a detainer on both illegal aliens, requesting custody of them should they get released from jail at any time.

