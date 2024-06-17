Illegal, already charged with murder in El Salvador, charged in rape and murder of Maryland mother of 5

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 17, 2024

An illegal alien, who had been charged with the murder of a woman in El Salvador, crossed Joe Biden’s open border and went on to be charged in connection to the rape and murder of Maryland mother of five Rachel Morin.

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 23, was arrested Friday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma for a crime spree that spanned multiple cities across the United States, police said.

Hernandez illegally entered the U.S. through Biden’s open border in February 2023, one month after he was accused of killing a young woman in El Salvador, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of Harford County, Maryland, said during a press conference announcing the suspect’s arrest.

Gahler emphasized during a press conference Saturday that Martinez-Hernandez “did not come to this country to make a better life for him or his family — he came here to escape the crimes he committed in El Salvador. “He came here to murder Rachel and God-willing, no one else. But that should have never been allowed to happen.”

In March 2023, Hernandez allegedly committed a violent home invasion in Los Angeles that left multiple people, including a 9-year-old girl, injured, according to police.

By August 2023, Hernandez had made his way to Maryland when Morin, 37, went missing on a pedestrian trail. Her body was discovered the next day.

Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in connection to Morin’s death.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gave a rundown of Hernandez’s exploiting of Team Biden’s open border policies. Hernandez illegally crossed the southern border once near El Paso, Texas in January 2023, a second time that same month in New Mexico, and a third time again in New Mexico in February 2023, DHS told the New York Post on Monday.

There is no information on any potential immigration-court case involving the suspected double-murderer seeking asylum in the U.S.

DHS sources believe that Martinez-Hernandez may have gotten kicked back to Mexico with each crossing and then got over the border a fourth time as a “gotaway” who evaded capture to stay in the U.S.

